2017 Bonnaroo Lineup Includes Country Trifecta, Tickets On Sale Now

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival unleashed its 100-plus-artist lineup for 2017 (Jan. 11), and it includes a trio of country-centric performers: Cam, Margo Price and Luke Combs.

The 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 8–11 at Great Stage Park, the 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles south of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. And, if you were wondering, the dates are once again the exact same as this year’s CMA Music Fest (June 8–11) in Nashville.

In addition to headliners U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd, the four-day festival will feature performances from:

Chance the Rapper Major Lazer Flume The xx Lorde Travis Scott Cage the Elephant Marshmello The Head and The Heart Big Gigantic Glass Animals Future Islands Tory Lanez Tove Lo Yellow Claw Umphrey’s McGee Portugal. The Man Crystal Castles Milky Chance Tegan & Sara Cold War Kids Kaleo SuperJam Russ Jon Bellion Royal Blood The Strumbellas Car Seat Headrest Michael Kiwanuka Gallant D.R.A.M. Louis the Child Borgore Dua Lipa Nghtmre Getter Snails James Vincent McMorrow Joseph Illenium Flatbush Zombies Aminé Claude VonStroke Francis & The Lights Margo Price BadBadNotGood The Front Bottoms G Jones Preservation Hall Jazz Band Greensky Bluegrass Cam Bad Suns Coin Mandolin Orange Eden Rainbow Kitten Surprise Ookay Herobust Kevin Morby Goldfish Noname Leon Bluegrass SuperJam Albin Lee Meldau San Holo Rezz Angélique Kidjo Haywyre Deap Vally Hippo Campus Luke Combs Vanic Unlike Pluto Kaiydo, Ten Fé, Nightly, The Orwells, Stick Figure, Mondo Cozmo, Barclay Crenshaw, Goody Grace, July Talk, Khruangbin, Lucy Dacus, Klangstof, Kevin Abstract, Turkuaz, The Lemon Twigs, Wilderado, Twin Limb, Big Jesus, Twiddle, White Reaper, River Whyless, Alexandra Savior, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Innanet James, Ganja White Night, Welles and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Tickets are on sale now at bonnaroo.com.