Garth Brooks: ‘May God Hold Trump’s Hand’ – Rolling Stone

Garth Brooks explains why he won’t be performing at Trump’s Inauguration in a new Facebook chat.

“I’ll tell you what with this whole presidential thing, we’ve got one going out and I pray for him and his family,” he says. “And for the president going in, I pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together – love, unity, that’s what it’s all about. In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way.

“So again, I can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions he makes in the country’s name as well.”