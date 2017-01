Singer/songwriter Josh Kelley and his actress wife, Katherine Heigl, welcomed the addition of a baby boy, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., to their family on Dec. 20, 2016, according to People magazine.

Josh and Katherine, who have been married since 2005, also have two daughters, Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8.

While we don’t have any pics of the little guy yet, we’ll keep ya posted if the happy couple decides to release one.