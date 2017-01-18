Blake Shelton Scores 23rd Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 With “A Guy With a Girl”

Carrie Underwood may be queen of the Mediabase chart this week with “Dirty Laundry,” but Blake Shelton rules the roost on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his 23rd No. 1, “A Guy With a Girl.”

The tune, which was written by Ashley Gorley and Bryan Simpson, is the second single from Blake’s album, If I’m Honest, to climb to No. 1, following previous chart-topper “Came Here to Forget.”

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know that a number-one single should be celebrated and never taken for granted,” Blake said. “I’m just as excited about ‘Guy With a Girl’ going No. 1 as I was ‘Austin.’ The first thing I did when I found out today was call my mom, just like I did with my first and every No. 1. So, as always, thanks to country radio and especially the fans for this.”

Since the inception of the Country Airplay chart in 1990, Blake ranks fifth all-time with 23 No. 1s, following George Strait (26), Alan Jackson (26), Kenny Chesney (27) and Tim McGraw (29).

Blake will perform “Every Time I Hear That Song” tonight (Jan. 18) at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where he is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.