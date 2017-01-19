Lady Antebellum Is Back in Action With a New Single [Listen], New Album and New Tour

After their Wheels Up Tour capped in late 2015, Lady Antebellum, as a whole, took a hiatus. But the trio’s individual members—Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood—weren’t resting on their laurels. Each member tackled individual projects, including Charles’ solo album, The Driver, Hillary’s faith-based album, Love Remains, and Dave’s gigs as a producer for other artists such as Post Monroe’s self-titled EP.

Now, the hiatus is over. Today (June. 19) Lady A announced a return to the airwaves with a new single, “You Look Good,” which drops today. The horn-happy track was produced by busbee, and you can check out the lyric video below.

“We’ve always loved experimenting with different instruments and sounds in the studio, but we’ve never used horns before,” said Dave. “The energy they brought to this song is really fun and was validation for all three of us that it had to be our first single back.”

“There’s also something contagious about the chorus that will be perfect in our live shows this year,” said Charles. “We knew after the time off that we wanted to get back out on the road in a big way. We couldn’t be more ready to get back out there with the fans and hopefully make a few new ones too.”

The trio also announced that their new album, Heart Break, will be released on June 9. Fans can get a taste of what the album has to offer tonight (Jan. 19) as Lady A hosts a Facebook Live event.

“We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word ‘heartbreak,’” said Hillary. ”It’s all about those personal growths everyone goes through and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process. I feel like we’ve reemerged stronger than ever and I can’t wait to share more music!”

The group will kick off a new 65-plus-date You Look Good World Tour on May 26 in Bakersfield, Calif., and visit Phoenix, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville, among others. The tour will also make stops in Europe and South Africa. Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will serve as the tour’s opening acts.

You Look Good World Tour North American Cities

Bakersfield, CA

Mountain View, CA

Sacramento, CA

Albuquerque, NM

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Chula Vista, CA

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

VA Beach, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

Cincinnati, OH

Toronto, CAN

Detroit, MI

Indianapolis, IN

New York, NY

Cleveland, OH

Hartford, CT

Gilford, NH

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Detroit Lakes, MN

Omaha, NE

Rogers, AR

Darien Center, NY

Holmdel, NJ

Boston, MA

Columbia, MD

Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO

Chicago, IL

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Boise, ID

Puyallup, WA

Portland, OR

Atlanta, GA

Nashville, TN