Ayla Brown Takes Part in 58th Annual Inauguration Day Festivities [Photo Gallery]

Every four years the ceremony that celebrates the commencement of a new president of the United States takes place in Washington, D.C. This year country singer Ayla Brown was proud to take part in the festivities celebrating the inauguration of our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The daughter of former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, Ayla has been familiar with politics from a young age. After putting the word out that she would be honored to participate in the inauguration, she got the call to sing the national anthem at the Heroes Ball IV: A Rock and Roll Salute to the Armed Services the night before the inauguration (Jan. 19).

“As a performer, I see the opportunity to perform at any inauguration in history as the highest honor,” she told the Boston Herald in an interview. “It’s a shame that not everyone sees it that way.”

Ayla, who’s album Let Love In is currently available, shared some photos with Nash Country Daily from her weekend in D.C. and gave us a rundown of her experience at the 58th annual Inauguration of the President of the United States.

“On January 20, 2017, I was able to participate in history! A few weeks prior, I received an official invitation to the Presidential Inauguration from the RNC and immediately purchased my tickets to the Make America Great Again Welcome Concert, the Inauguration and the Official Presidential Ball. As a country music singer, my dream has always been to sing at either a Super Bowl or a Presidential Inauguration, and I was asked to sing the national anthem at the Heroes Ball IV with Bret Michaels in front of over 600 military members, veterans, and Gold Star families. It was so memorable and I can now cross that accomplishment off my bucket list, which feels SO GOOD!

“Traffic was so bad in Washington DC because so many of the roads were closed off. And even the access points into the city were closed because of the protests. So I hopped on the Metro and took the train into the city and walked to the Presidential Ball! I have to say, that was the funniest part of the trip. Seeing a six-foot tall girl in a long gown, sitting on the Metro going to see the 45th President of the United States. In a nutshell, I will never forget my time in DC. All politics aside, I was honored to take part in such an historical day!”